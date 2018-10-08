Authorities capture 2nd inmate who fled by hiding in trash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky have captured a second inmate who escaped a Louisville jail by hiding in a trash can.

The Courier Journal reports Louisville Metro Corrections says in a statement that Justin Stumler and Jeremy Hunt escaped Saturday night. It says the minimum security inmates were working in the jail's kitchen when they hid in food waste trash cans taken outside for disposal. It says a witness saw the men and notified a corrections officer.

Louisville police said in a statement that Stumler was arrested late Monday morning after officers received a tip on his whereabouts. Police said on the agency's Facebook page that Hunt was captured after a pursuit by Meade County officials Monday afternoon.

Hunt was arrested in June on several burglary charges. Stumler was arrested in August on charges including motor vehicle theft and felony drug possession.

___

