Authorities seek inmate who fled northeast Nebraska jail

PENDER, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are trying to find an inmate who escaped from the Thurston County Jail in northeast Nebraska.

Cody Murphree, 26, fled the jail in Pender around 1 p.m. Sunday. Murphree, who is from Pilger, was in custody awaiting sentencing on robbery and weapons convictions.

Details about his escape haven't been released.