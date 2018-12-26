Authorities recapture escaped Alabama murder convict

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama have recaptured a convicted murderer who escaped a Montgomery work center over the weekend.

Al.com reports 47-year-old Jimmy Lee Hill was taken into custody Sunday night by U.S. Marshals and state Department of Corrections officials.

Authorities say Hill escaped Saturday evening from the Red Eagle Work Center. It's unclear how he managed to leave the facility. It also is unclear what led officials to the escaped Hill.

Hill was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison in 1993.

