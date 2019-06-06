Authorities probe spate of fires in Massachusetts city

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Taunton are worried about an arsonist who appears to be on the loose.

The southeastern Massachusetts city had five suspicious fires over a period of several hours starting late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported.

Four of the blazes occurred on the same street, beginning with a truck fire on Weir Street shortly before midnight. A short time later flames broke out in a bakery on Weir Street, followed by small fires outside two homes on that street and another on Leonard Court.

One person was briefly detained by police but later released.