Authorities investigating deaths of 2 Ohio men in Arizona

Authorities are investigating the deaths of two Ohio men whose bodies were found on a remote road on the Navajo Nation in northeastern Arizona.

Apache County Sheriff’s officials said 39-year-old Matthew Reagan and 29-year-old Phillip Reagan were found fatally shot Saturday west of the Sawmill Express Store.

Navajo Nation Police called the county Sheriff’s office, who arrived as tribal police secured the scene.

It’s unclear if the men are related and their hometowns in Ohio weren’t immediately available Wednesday.

Sheriff’s investigators determined the two men were traveling in a SUV that was stuck in the mud half a mile away from where their bodies were found.

They say the men were traveling to the Canyon de Chelly National Monument in Chinle.

Sheriff’s officials didn’t disclose if they had any suspects in the case and say they’re seeking the public’s help for information “no matter how minor.”