Authorities identify Oregon man found dead in pond

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have identified the 27-year-old Oregon man found dead in a pond near his home in Lyons.

KATU-TV reports the Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of Jonathan Liesch after his body was found in the rural area Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious. No other details were released.

Investigators are seeking to speak with anyone who may have talked with Liesch in the days leading up to his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Lyons is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Portland.

___

Information from: KATU-TV, http://www.katu.com/