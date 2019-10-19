Authorities continue to investigate Cape Cod homicide

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities continue to investigate a shooting on Cape Cod that left one man dead.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe and Barnstable Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend on Friday identified the victim of Wednesday afternoon's shooting as 33-year-old Darrell Russ, of Hyannis.

The medical examiner determined that Russ died of three gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been announced and authorities have not disclosed a possible motive.

Police responded to a 911 call about a physical altercation. Witnesses reported seeing a shouting match involving four men.

The Cape Cod Times reports that one witness said he saw two of the men involved in the argument speed away in a car.