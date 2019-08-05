Authorities: Suspect arrested in May homicide case in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Federal authorities have arrested a suspect in a Tucson homicide case.

Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Service took Blain Beckham into custody on Friday.

The 58-year-old Beckham is being held at the Pima County Jail while the investigation is still ongoing in the May 31 death of Fernando Broyles.

Police found the 71-year-old Broyles in his home with obvious signs of trauma, and he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives discovered that Beckham was temporarily living at the victim's residence.

They say Beckham was linked to the homicide through interviews and evidence gathered at the scene.

It was unclear Sunday if Beckham has a lawyer yet.