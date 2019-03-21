https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Authorities-Philadelphia-bar-worker-fatally-shot-13705404.php
Authorities: Philadelphia bar worker fatally shot in robbery
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a Philadelphia bar worker was shot to death when a patron robbed the business.
The robbery occurred around 2:15 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say the suspect had been drinking inside the bar and, just before it was set to close and other patrons had left, he announced a robbery.
A 54-year-old barback was shot in the chest moments later. He was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.
The suspect got some cash from another employee shortly after the shooting and he then fled on foot.
No other injuries were reported in the robbery.
