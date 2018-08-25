Authorities: Mom who killed son recovering from suicide try

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A central Oregon woman authorities say fatally shot and killed her severely disabled 7-year-old son and then attempted suicide is expected to recover.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel tells The Bulletin in a story on Friday that 28-year-old Tashina Aleine Jordan is being treated at a Bend hospital following a life-threatening overdose.

Hummel says he's still undecided on what charges Jordan might face.

A relative found Jordan unconscious Monday at the Bend home she shared with her son and mother. Authorities found the boy, named Mason, and pronounced him dead.

Authorities have said notes at the scene indicated Jordan was the shooter.

Hummel says that for several days it didn't look like Jordan would survive the overdose but she has since improved.

___

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com