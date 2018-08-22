Authorities: Man's body found on beach likely dumped there

NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — Investigators believe the body of a 29-year-old found dead on a beach in Newport was dumped there after the man was killed elsewhere.

The Newport Beach Police Department said Wednesday that the victim is Nikolaus Hinton of Newport, Oregon.

His body was discovered Friday at the Agate Beach wayside and an autopsy indicates he was murdered.

No suspects have been arrested.