Authorities: Man fatally shot in botched drug deal robbery

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A reputed drug deal that turned into a botched robbery ended with a man fatally shot and charges filed against several people, authorities said.

Three men and a woman had arranged to meet with the man on Sunday under the guise of buying marijuana from him, Erie police said, but they actually planned to rob him. The four suspects were all in a car when they met up with the dealer around 3 p.m. Sunday,

Shortly after the dealer got in the vehicle, authorities said one of the men took out a gun. When the dealer was told to leave the car, he instead grabbed the gun and a struggle ensued.

The man who took out the gun regained control of the weapon and got out the car. He then walked over to the other side of the vehicle and shot the dealer, who was struck by at least one shot, authorities said.

The vehicle carrying the four suspects fled the scene, and police responding to reports of shots fired found the dealer lying in the snow-covered roadway. He was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later. His name has not been released.

The car was soon spotted and eventually was stopped by police in the rear parking lot of a fast-food restaurant, authorities said. The two people in the vehicle — Melissa Seaman, 19, and Michael Toles, 22, both of Erie — were charged with criminal homicide/murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. It wasn't known Tuesday if either person has retained an attorney.

The two other men sought in the case — including the alleged gunman — remained at large Tuesday. They will face similar charges, authorities said.

Toles was shot in the arm during the robbery, authorities said, and was treated at a hospital.