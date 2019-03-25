Authorities: Man arrested on murder charge in teen's death

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy in suburban Cincinnati has been arrested on a charge of murder.

Hamilton County court and jail records show 21-year-old Roosevelt Collier was arrested Monday in Melvin Dean's death. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said in a release that deputies responded to a reported shooting shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday in the village of Lincoln Heights and found Dean had been shot. The teen was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies have said they believe Collier shot and killed the teen while in a vehicle.

Collier's attorney, Lou Rubenstein (roo-behn-STEEN'), declined to comment Monday. He said he hasn't had time to review the case.

Authorities haven't commented on a possible motive in the shooting.