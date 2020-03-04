https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Authorities-Inmate-serving-life-for-murder-died-15104554.php
Authorities: Inmate serving life for murder died at hospital
WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — A prisoner serving a life sentence for murder died Wednesday morning at a southeast Iowa hospital, officials said.
Everett Lyon was pronounced dead due to natural causes at 3:58 a.m. at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, where he had been sent for a suspected heart attack. Lyon was 71, the Iowa Corrections Department said in a news release.
Lyon had been convicted of first-degree murder in Marshall County. Prison records say Lyon had been serving his time at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison. His incarceration began on April 10, 1979.
