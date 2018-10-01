Authorities ID man fatally shot after argument

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have identified a man they say was fatally shot by another man after the two got into an argument outside an apartment complex.

Police in the Cleveland suburb of Richmond Heights say 30-year-old Benjamin Sims, of Euclid, was killed early Sunday after he and the alleged shooter argued and Sims got into a vehicle to drive away. Authorities say Sims was then shot and drove a short distance before crashing. He died at the scene.

Authorities say the shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday in the northeast Ohio city.

Richmond Heights Police Chief Gene Rowe told WJW-TV that the argument was between a current boyfriend and the ex-boyfriend of a resident at the complex.

Police say a suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.