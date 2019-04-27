Authorities: Driver hurt in Trenton crash was shot in torso

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities responding to a crash in New Jersey's capital city soon learned the driver had been shot.

A Mercer County Sheriff's officer on patrol in Trenton came upon the accident around 5:40 p.m. Friday in the area of Route 29 south and Cass Street. It initially appeared the driver had been injured when he struck a tree, but the officer soon discovered the man had been shot in the torso.

The man was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery. He was listed in critical condition, but his name and further details about his injuries were not disclosed.

Authorities are trying to determine when and where the man was shot. It appeared that he was alone in the car at the time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.