Authorities: 3 family members found dead at Michigan home

HASTINGS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say they're investigating the deaths of three family members whose bodies were found inside a home in western Michigan.

The Hastings Police Department didn't immediately release details of the circumstances of the deaths, but said there was no threat to anyone else. The bodies of two men, ages 54 and 79, and the body of a 77-year-old woman were found Sunday.

Police had gone to the home after getting a call from a family friend who had gone there to check on them. Police say the three people died of apparent gunshot wounds. Names weren't immediately released and the deaths are under investigation.