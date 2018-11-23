Australian judge sentences IS supporter to 38 years in jail

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A supporter of the Islamic State group who helped a teenager kill a police accountant outside the state police headquarters in Sydney has been sentenced by an Australian judge to 38 years in prison.

Milad Atai had pleaded guilty to assisting and encouraging the 15-year-old to shoot the accountant as he walked from the police building in 2015.

Atai also pleaded guilty to helping the shooter's sister fly to Syria. The shooter was shot dead by police and the sister died in an airstrike in Syria.

Justice Peter Johnson on Friday ordered 22-year-old Atai to serve a minimum 28 ½ years behind bars before becoming eligible for parole. Johnson says Atai had supported extreme jihad for several months before the shooting and appeared to still hold radical views.