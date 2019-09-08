Aurora police investigating after body found in burned car

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police in Aurora are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a burned car along Interstate 225 near Colfax Avenue.

The Arapahoe County coroner's office is trying to identify the victim, whose body was found after a vehicle fire was extinguished shortly after 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

The county's homicide unit is handling the investigation.