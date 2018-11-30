Audit finds embezzlement at another Iowa water district

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — An investigation has found that a former secretary at an Iowa soil and water conservation district embezzled roughly $20,000 by writing unauthorized checks to herself.

Outgoing State Auditor Mary Mosiman said Friday the case marks her office's fourth investigation into misspending at one of the state's 100 water districts in the last five years.

The latest focused on Jessica Rutter, who was an office assistant for Jasper County's district until her June resignation.

A report issued by Mosiman says Rutter acknowledged to investigators that she wrote checks to herself that would typically double her pay.

Auditors found 23 unauthorized checks were issued between 2015 and 2017 that amounted to nearly $20,000. The report found a couple thousand dollars more in spending for personal and other improper expenses.

Rutter, 39, has not been charged but the findings were forwarded to law enforcement agencies. A listed number for her was disconnected.