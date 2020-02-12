Attorneys seek to limit graphic images seen in murder trial

GRISWOLD, Conn. (AP) — Attorneys for a Connecticut man accused of killing three people are attempting to keep jurors in his upcoming murder trial from seeing too many graphic images, according to court documents.

Sergio Correa has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder, home invasion, robbery and arson. His attorneys are seeking a court ruling requiring prosecutors to state the relevance of each photo or video clip they plan to show to the jury, The Day reported on Tuesday. The defense also wants the court to only show black and white images.

His sister, Ruth Correa, has said she and her brother met with Matthew Lindquist, 21, to exchange drugs for guns kept inside his parents' Griswold home in December 2017. She said the plan was to make it look like a robbery, but Lindquist backed out.

Ruth Correa testified at her brother's probable cause hearing that the two of them repeatedly stabbed Matthew. She then described how Sergio Correa beat Lindquist's parents, Janet and Kenneth Lindquist, with a baseball bat in their home before they set it on fire.

Ruth Correa is is expected to receive a 40-year prison sentence in exchange for her cooperation.

Sergio Correa's jury trial is scheduled to start the first week of March.