Attorneys for cop who shot 911 caller seek creative sentence

In this April 26, 2019, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks to court in Minneapolis. Attorneys for Noor, convicted of fatally shooting an unarmed woman in 2017, plan to ask a sentencing judge for no prison time. If that's not granted, they're seeking less prison time than state sentencing guidelines recommend. Noor's lawyers filed a motion Thursday, May 30 asking for a "dispositional departure" when he is sentenced June 7 for third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond who had called 911 to report a possible crime.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for a Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the shooting of an unarmed woman who had called 911 are asking a judge to give him a creative sentence rather than send him to prison.

A jury convicted Mohamed Noor in April of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia.

Noor's lawyers said in papers filed ahead of Friday's sentencing hearing that he should receive probation requiring him to report to a week in county detention on Damond's birthday and the anniversary of her death. Sentencing guidelines call for a 12 ½-year term, but they say incarceration would only compound the tragedy.

Prosecutors are waiting until the hearing to recommend a sentence.