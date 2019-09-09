Attorney wants more info on Utah cop who pulled gun on child

WOODS CROSS, Utah (AP) — A northern Utah county attorney is seeking more information in connection with a case involving a white officer who pulled his gun on a 10-year-old black child.

KSL-TV in Salt Lake City reports Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings recently confirmed that his office has sent a report about the case back to state investigators, requesting additional evidence.

Rawlings declined to give details about the additional information he is seeking. But he says it is not unusual for his office to request more information from an investigating agency before his office decides whether criminal charges are warranted.

The officer's actions drew protests after Jerri Hrubes says the white police officer pulled his gun on her son, DJ, who is black, while he was playing on his grandmother's front lawn June 6.

___

