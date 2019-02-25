Attorney to challenge murder charge in 1986 missing boy case

This undated Las Vegas Detention Center booking photo shows Amy Elizabeth Fleming, 60, of Dania, Fla. Fleming, who was arrested in Florida after police in Nevada reopened an investigation of the disappearance of her 3-year-old son in 1986, has been returned to Las Vegas in custody to face a murder charge. (North Las Vegas Police Department via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defense attorney says he'll challenge a murder charge against a 60-year-old woman arrested last month in Boca Raton, Florida, after police in Nevada reopened their probe of the disappearance of her 3-year-old son in 1986.

Amy Elizabeth Fleming is due in court Thursday for her lawyer, Nicholas Wooldridge, to ask a judge to reduce her $1 million bail.

Wooldridge said Monday he plans in coming days to also seek dismissal of the case.

He says there's new evidence, and North Las Vegas police and prosecutors have improperly gone public with details about the investigation.

Fleming's son, Francillon Pierre, was never found after Fleming and then-fiance Lee Luster said he wandered away from a swap meet.

Prosecutors now say letters Fleming wrote in 1986 and new witness accounts support the murder charge.