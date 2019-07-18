Attorney general announces partnership to fight gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General has announced a new partnership that will target illegal gun purchases in Philadelphia and educate women about the dangers of such so-called straw purchases.

Nationwide, women make up to 80% of straw purchases of guns.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday his office is giving a $123,000 grant to a non-profit based in the Boston area that offers education and public awareness campaigns to help women say no to the men who want them to buy these guns.

The organization, called Operation LIPSTICK, says their work has helped reduce gun crimes by women in Boston. Operation LIPSTICK will partner with local violence prevention group Mothers in Charge to educate girls and women on the issue of straw purchases.

Shapiro says Philadelphia's gun violence task force opens an average of 25 straw purchasing cases a month.