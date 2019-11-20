Attorney: Navy retaliating against SEAL helped by Trump

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The attorney for a Navy SEAL convicted of posing with a dead captive in Iraq says the Navy is trying to remove the special operations chief from the elite fighting force in retaliation for President Donald Trump restoring his rank.

Defense attorney Timothy Parlatore said the Navy is holding a review board proceeding to remove Edward Gallagher’s Trident pin and summoned him to meet with the SEAL leadership on Wednesday.

Navy officials declined comment.

Parlatore says he filed an inspector general’s complaint accusing Naval Special Warfare commander, Rear Admiral Collin Green, of insubordination.

In July, a military jury acquitted Gallagher of killing a captive in his care in 2017 and other crimes. Jurors convicted him of posing with the dead body and reduced his rank. Trump restored it Friday.