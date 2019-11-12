Attorney General Barr plans visit to tout fugitive arrests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Attorney General William Barr plans to promote a crime-fighting initiative Tuesday in New Mexico as the state struggles to curb some of the highest property and violent crimes rates in the nation.

The Justice Department says Barr is joining U.S. Marshal Service Director Donald Washington and other federal authorities to announce the arrests of 300 fugitives suspected of violent crimes.

Authorities say the arrests resulted from Operation Triple Beam, a program that has been conducted in numerous cities and led to hundreds of arrests.

The New Mexico arrests resulted from a three-month operation.

Barr's visit follows revelations last week that he rebuffed President Donald Trump's request to hold a news conference declaring no laws were broken when the president pressed his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Democrats.