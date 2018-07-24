Atlantic City police officer charged with threatening man

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty police officer in New Jersey threatened to kill another man.

The victim called Pleasantville police Friday night and said he was being followed by another vehicle. The man soon met officers in front of the Pleasantville police station and provided them with details about the vehicle.

Officers soon tracked down 22-year-old Alim Adams, who serves as a Class II special law enforcement officer in Atlantic City and questioned him about the incident. He eventually was charged with making terroristic threats.

It wasn't known Tuesday if Adams has retained an attorney.

Atlantic City police declined comment on the matter or Adams job status.