Arrest warrant issued in shooting of youth football coach

PITTSBURGH (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in a shooting that wounded a youth football coach during a team practice in a Pittsburgh park.

Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Hines of Sharpsburg is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and weapons crimes.

Police said the coach was hit multiple times in Friday night's shooting at Mellon Park in the Shadyside neighborhood. He's listed in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Public safety spokeswoman Alicia George said none of about a dozen players ranging in age from seven to 10 were injured.

The coach told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the shooter was an uncle of one of the players.

A listed number for Hines couldn't be found Sunday; court documents don't list a defense attorney.