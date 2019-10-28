Arrest warrant issued in Sioux Falls homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 36-year-old man suspected in a fatal Sioux Falls shooting.

Police were called to a downtown parking lot about 1 a.m. Saturday where a 37-year-old man was found fatally shot. Authorities say through the course of the investigation a suspect was targeted.

Police are also looking for two vehicles that might be connected to the shooting. The vehicles are described as a gray sedan and a white SUV. No other information on the vehicles was provided.

Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.