Arrest made in Georgia fire captain's shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — A man suspected of shooting an off-duty Atlanta fire captain in the shoulder during a robbery last month has been arrested.

Atlanta Police Sgt. John Chafee says 35-year-old Demario Mosely was arrested in Chicago in connection with the Feb. 2 robbery.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Mosely, who lives in Chicago, has family ties to the Atlanta area. Investigators say he was likely in town with another man from Chicago at the time Capt. Cecil Level and his fiancee were robbed.

Police say Mosely will be extradited back to Atlanta to face multiple charges including armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Detectives are working to identify the second suspect

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com