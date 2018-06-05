Armed witness interrupts burglary; troopers arrest 3

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — Three Wasilla residents were arrested after a witness with a gun interrupted a home burglary.

Alaska State Troopers say the witness early Saturday afternoon drove by the home of a friend and noticed people removing items. The witness attempt to detain the suspects at gunpoint but they fled into woods.

The witness called troopers. Officers found items worth thousands loaded into two vehicles.

Troopers with a police dog found 31-year-old Felisha Thomas, 26-year-old Ethan Kerr and 28-year-old Joshua Johnston near the home. The witness identified them as the burglary suspects.

Troopers say the three were violating conditions of release for previous criminal counts. Johnston was wearing an ankle monitor.

All three are represented by the Public Defender's Office, which did not respond to a request for comment.