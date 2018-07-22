Armed man fatally shot in a Pima County casino parking lot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an armed man has been fatally shot in casino parking lot in Pima County.

County sheriff's official say the incident began around 10 p.m. Saturday with a car chase.

During the pursuit, the suspect allegedly rammed a Pascua Yaqui Police Department vehicle in the casino's parking lot before running into a desert area.

Sheriff's officials say the suspect was then shot at by two deputies.

They say the man died at the scene and he hasn't been identified yet.

An officer with the Pascua Yaqui Police Department suffered minor injuries.