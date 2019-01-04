Armed man fatally shot by Long Island police

GREENPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say an armed and suicidal man who had barricaded himself inside a home on Long Island has been shot and killed by police.

The ordeal began at noon Thursday when police received a report that 63-year-old Robert Myers was depressed and had guns inside his Greenport home.

The Suffolk County hostage negotiation team responded and attempted to get him to surrender. During the nearly three-hour standoff, police say Myers fired numerous shots inside his apartment.

Police say Myers finally agreed to surrender and come out without weapons. When he did emerge at about 4:20 p.m., police say he was holding a long gun and swung it in the direction of an Emergency Service officer who fired his weapon, striking Myers in the chest.

Myers was hospitalized and pronounced dead.