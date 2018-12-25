Arkansas police investigating shooting death in Hamburg

HAMBURG, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in southeast Arkansas after his car crashed into a home.

State police say 33-year-old Todd Martin of Crossett was found dead early Tuesday after his car collided into the side of a home in Hamburg.

Police say Martin was visiting family members earlier in the evening and was shot as he attempted to drive away. Investigators believe Martin's car continued to roll across the street and struck the home where he had been visiting relatives.

Authorities say they're investigating the killing but have yet to make any arrests.