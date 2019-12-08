Arkansas officer fatally shot outside station; suspect dead

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police officer was shot and killed outside a police department, officials said.

The suspect was shot and killed by responding officers, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a release.

Officers inside the station heard gunshots at around 9:41 p.m., and found an officer down in the parking lot in the back. Officers then “chased and engaged the suspect a short distance away," the release said.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, but both the officer and suspected shooter died of their injuries.

The names of the officer killed and suspect were not immediately released, and neither were the names of the officers who engaged the suspected shooter. The release said several law enforcement agencies would be involved in the investigation.