Arkansas judge won't stay order reinstating police officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge on Friday said he won't stay his order reinstating a Little Rock police officer fired for fatally shooting a black motorist.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox denied the city of Little Rock's request to stay his order regarding Officer Charles Starks, who was fired over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire.

Starks fired at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving in February. Starks and another officer were attempting a motor vehicle stop at the time. Police commanders fired Starks in May, saying he violated department policy.

Fox last week upheld a city commission’s ruling that Starks violated policy prohibiting officers from voluntarily placing themselves in front of an oncoming vehicle “where deadly force is the probable outcome.” That policy requires officers to move out of an oncoming vehicle’s path if possible rather than fire.

But the judge said a 30-day suspension and reduction in salary to an entry level officer are more appropriate sanctions. The city is appealing Fox's decision.

Fox on Friday ordered the city to comply with his order by the close of business January 16.