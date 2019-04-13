Arizona used car dealer indicted for tax evasion

SUN CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The Attorney General's office says a state grand jury has indicted a used car dealer on suspicion of failing to pay about $282,000 in taxes to Arizona and Maricopa County.

The agency said Friday that William Grewell of Desert Palms Wholesale was arrested March 27.

Online court records did not name his attorney.

Grewell is accused of selling used cars to customers without remitting the tax due on about $4.5 million in gross sales from 2014-2018. During those years, he allegedly filed false tax returns understating his gross receipts and claiming he had no taxable sales.

The Arizona Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General and the Arizona Department of Revenue's Criminal Investigations Unit carried out the investigation in cooperation with the Attorney General's office.