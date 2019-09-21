Arizona sheriff: Fugitive who escaped from bondsmen arrested

PHOENIX (AP) — A North Carolina fugitive who escaped in eastern Arizona while handcuffed and in the custody of bail bondsmen has been arrested in metro Phoenix.

Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse said Saturday that a U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested Robert Collins Friday night after an eight-hour standoff at a Glendale home.

Clouse said Collins ran away from the bondsmen Sept. 11 when they stopped in Heber 109 miles (175 kilometers) east of Phoenix so Collins could use the restroom at a convenience store.

Clouse said authorities located Collins by tracking an iPad stolen in Heber after the escape to metro Phoenix. A vehicle also was stolen from the same residence.

Collins faces burglary, vehicle theft and drug charges in North Carolina, and Clouse said he'll ask for charges in Arizona.