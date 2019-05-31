Arizona officials rescind prison whistleblower's discipline

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona officials are rescinding punishment for a whistleblower who released videos showing corrections officers being attacked by inmates at Phoenix-area a prison with faulty cell locks.

The Department of Corrections made the announcement Thursday night.

The sergeant released videos to ABC15 earlier this month, prompting the transfer of over 700 inmates to another lock-up. She was given a weeklong suspension without pay.

The department has been dealing with lock issues since 2018, and an inmate died last year after other prisoners got out of their cells and beat him. Two corrections officers were severely beaten.

The corrections officers' union say the department has failed to act quickly, endangering its members. It says the whistleblower who released the videos shouldn't have been punished and deserves an apology.

Gov. Doug Ducey launched an independent investigation into the issue.