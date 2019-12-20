Arizona man gets 15-year prison term for vehicular homicide

PHOENIX (AP) — A northern Arizona man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for vehicular homicide.

Prosecutors say Alonzo Anagal previously had pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and assault of a child resulting in serious bodily injury.

They say Anagal was driving while intoxicated in January on Highway 160 on the Navajo Nation.

Prosecutors say two people in another vehicle died in the crash including a small child and a third person was seriously injured.

After the crash, Anagal’s blood-alcohol concentration was tested and found to be .221.

That's far above Arizona's legal blood-alcohol limit of 0.08% for drivers.