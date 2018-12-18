Arizona man gets 12 years in prison in NY Islamic State case

NEW YORK (AP) — An Arizona man convicted of helping a New Yorker join the Islamic State group in Syria has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Ahmed Mohammed el-Gammal (ehl-gahm-AHL'), a suburban Phoenix man, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan federal court.

El-Gammal was convicted last year of helping 24-year-old Samy el-Goarany (ehl-goh-AHR'-nee) reach Syria in 2015. El-Goarany was killed fighting for the Islamic State group.

The 48-year-old el-Gammal asked for forgiveness, telling Ramos he is a "proud American" and loves America.

Prosecutors say El-Gammal and el-Goarany communicated extensively on the internet in the months before el-Goarany flew to Turkey in January 2015 and made his way to Syria.

Ramos said el-Gammal was not the typical "true believer" terrorism defendant and he doubts he'll commit another crime.