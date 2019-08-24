Arizona board recommends pardon for former agency director

PHOENIX (AP) — The state Board of Executive Clemency has recommended that Gov. Doug Ducey pardon Patrick Chorpenning (CORE'-peh-ning), a former director of the Arizona Department of Veterans' Services.

Chorpenning pleaded guilty to two felony charges in a 2010 agreement with prosecutors. He was sentenced to two years' probation and ordered to pay $421,351 in restitution.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports the board's recommendation letter says Chorpenning has continued to better himself and veterans but has lost his job, his home and "his ability to find a job that pays at all well."

A conflict of interest conviction stemmed from hiring Chorpenning's wife to do interior design work for modeling a home for veterans. A procurement count stemmed from his hiring a public relations and marketing firm to promote and produce veterans events.