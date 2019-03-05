Arizona DEA announces bust netting drugs, arms, 6 suspects

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says it has seized a cache of narcotics and weapons and arrested six people after a monthslong investigation into a local criminal group.

Doug Coleman, the DEA's special agent in charge in Arizona, on Monday said the bust was carried out on Friday by his agents and Scottsdale police, with the support of the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Officers serving search warrants on four homes captured about 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills, about 4.4 pounds (2 kilograms) of cocaine, $28,000 in cash and sixteen weapons, including stolen firearms, as well as body armor and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

The six suspects include Jose Gonzalez-Ramos, an admitted member of the violent M-13 street gang, also known as Mara Salvatrucha.