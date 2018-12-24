Argument turns into fight and then shooting inside pickup

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after being shot inside a pickup truck after a fight.

North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said witnesses told investigators two men were arguing and then started fighting around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Pryor says one of the men shot the other during the argument and left.

Pryor told media outlets no arrests have been made and the investigation into the shooting continues.

The name of the man killed has not been released.