Archbishop to hold mass for victims of sexual abuse

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An Archbishop in New Orleans will hold a mass gathering in the support of sexually abused victims.

WVUE-TV reports that New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond will hold a mass Tuesday evening. He says the church is asking for forgiveness and healing of victims after recent sexual abuse accusations against a former deacon.

Aymond says he wants to help victims during their "healing journey." He says he wants to regain the community's trust and hopes to find ways to make it easier to report misconduct of bishops.

The mass will be held at St. Joseph Church at 6 p.m.