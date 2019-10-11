Appeals court puts Mountain Valley Pipeline permits on hold

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has put a hold on two permits needed for construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday issued a stay of permits from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service while it reviews a lawsuit filed by environmental groups in August.

The Sierra Club said in a statement Friday that the suspension effectively means that construction must stop on the 300-mile natural gas project.

A spokeswoman for the pipeline did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The lawsuit alleges that the Fish and Wildlife Service's approval of the project failed to adequately protect endangered species along the pipeline's path.

Also on Friday, the company building the pipeline agreed to pay over $2 million and submit to enhanced monitoring to settle a lawsuit brought by Virginia officials.