Appeals court: Judge exceeded authority by doubling sentence

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana appeals court says a judge exceeded his authority by doubling a woman's prison sentence to six years after she failed to timely surrender to authorities to start her term.

Porter Superior Judge Roger Bradford initially sentenced 36-year-old Hakimah Qualls of Gary to three years in prison. She was charged with escape, battery and driving while intoxicated.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Bradford ordered her to report to jail last March, but she requested more time to get her affairs in order. Bradford granted that request. But when Qualls' attorney sought even more time, she was sentenced to six years in prison.

In a 3-0 decision Thursday, the appeals court said the judge was wrong to increase Qualls' original sentence.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com