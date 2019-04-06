Anti-Semitic vandalism found at Jaffrey playground

JAFFREY, N.H. (AP) — Police are investigating anti-Semitic and obscene vandalism found at a playground in Jaffrey.

WMUR-TV reports that police say 14 swastikas and the word Nazi were drawn in black marker on playground equipment. The vandalism also included obscene characters and sexual phrases.

Officials say a neighbor spotted the vandalism on Wednesday and told police.

Parks and Recreation workers have since removed most of it.

Melanie Zalman McDonald, executive director of the Jewish Federation of New Hampshire, says she hopes that Jews and non-Jews around New Hampshire will take a moment to think about what they can do in their communities "to bring people together to avoid things like this from happening."

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com