– An Oct. 29 BuzzFeed piece reported actor Anthony Rapp alleged Spacey made sexual advances toward him when he was 14. Eight other men, including one anonymous person claiming attempted rape when he was 14, have since come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Spacey. Spacey posted on Twitter that he did not remember the incident with Rapp. "But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior," Spacey said. Spacey has denied the anonymous rape claim and has not commented on other allegations.